A drug dealer confuses business and friendship in Emre Erdoğdu’s deft second feature. “My love is here!” announces film actor Enes (Ahmet Rıfat Şungar), when Yilmaz (Halil Babür) walks into the sullen gathering of phone-scrolling hipsters, a soiree described by the hostile bouncer as a “private party”. Yilmaz’s handsome face breaks into a smile; he thinks the bratty C-list celebrity is talking about him, rather than the wraps of coke in his backpack. Sharply written and stylishly executed in crisp black and white, The List Of Those Who Love Me is a perceptive portrait of addiction. But Yilmaz’s weakness is not so much the class A drugs he hawks to a glittering in-crowd of film and TV creatives, but rather the gloss of approval he gains from the clients he considers to be his friends.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO