ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

Progressives frustrated as White House punts on regulation chief

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – While Wall Street banks cheered the renomination of U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell on Monday, Democratic progressives were left frustrated at the White House’s failure to announce a tough new regulatory chief who they hope will crack down on banks. The Fed’s current head of supervision...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

White House: This is a historic investment

President Biden is set to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 15, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Who was at the infrastructure bill signing at the White House

More than 800 lawmakers, elected officials and other political leaders from both sides of the aisle gathered on the White House lawn Monday afternoon to celebrate the passing of an infrastructure bill that President Biden believes will revolutionize how Americans go about their lives for years to come. After months...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Randal Quarles
Person
Todd Phillips
Person
Lael Brainard
ABC4

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Regulation#Progressive Democrats#Reuters#U S Federal Reserve#Democratic#Fed#Treasury#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
New York Post

White House dumpster fire and other commentary

“Biden’s job approval rating has hit a new low — just 38% among registered voters, versus 57% who disapprove,” notes The Washington Examiner’s Byron York. That raises the question of “whether the soon-to-turn 79-year-old president — the oldest in U.S. history — will be able to run for reelection in 2024. And if he doesn’t, whether his unpopular vice president, Kamala Harris, can win the Democratic nomination to succeed him.” So far, “a number of Democrats” — Pete Buttigieg, Liz Warren, Amy Klobuchar — “are positioning themselves as possible 2024 candidates” to replace Harris. Yikes. “It is not good if you are a new president, less than a year into the job, and people in your own party are speculating that you can’t make it past one term and your vice president isn’t strong enough to succeed you.”
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy