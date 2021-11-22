Progressives frustrated as White House punts on regulation chief

“Biden’s job approval rating has hit a new low — just 38% among registered voters, versus 57% who disapprove,” notes The Washington Examiner’s Byron York. That raises the question of “whether the soon-to-turn 79-year-old president — the oldest in U.S. history — will be able to run for reelection in 2024. And if he doesn’t, whether his unpopular vice president, Kamala Harris, can win the Democratic nomination to succeed him.” So far, “a number of Democrats” — Pete Buttigieg, Liz Warren, Amy Klobuchar — “are positioning themselves as possible 2024 candidates” to replace Harris. Yikes. “It is not good if you are a new president, less than a year into the job, and people in your own party are speculating that you can’t make it past one term and your vice president isn’t strong enough to succeed you.”

POTUS ・ 13 DAYS AGO