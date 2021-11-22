ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Herbert Throws for 382 Yards, Chargers Hold Off Steelers

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:17 remaining and the Los Angeles Chargers held off the Pittsburgh...

