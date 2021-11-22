Video: Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid “Trust Fund”

Smokepurpp and Lil Gnar team up in the new video for “Not Your Speed.” It’s Smokepurpp’s first new music since he dropped the EP Psycho (Legally Insane) in February. In the Ndoh-directed clip, the rappers flip off their boss at a diner in favor of taking a joy ride. But the boss is not having it. He calls the pair to come back to work, but they blow him off. Eventually, they do head back, but not without rolling in with a spliff, getting into some bathroom antics with a coworker, and adding some weed smoke flavor to the burgers they cook up. They make it rain with cash from the register and the whole diner crew and their customers get in on the action as they turn the kitchen into a dance party. “Little bitch, I’m not your speed,” they rap, and in the case of their boss, they are definitely in different gears. Smokepurpp is gearing up for the release of Bless Yo Trap 2 per a statement; it’s the follow up to his collaborative 2018 mixtape with Murda Beatz.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO