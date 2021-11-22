ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid “Trust Fund”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
Cover picture for the articleYoung Money is Rich Forever. Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid revisit their mixtape Trust Fund Babies with their new music video. Directed by Mooch, the whimsical clip centers the two turning up at an indoor skating park. Here, their faces are depicted on...

