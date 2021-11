Thanksgiving is one of the most delicious days of the year. With turkey, stuffing, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and all kinds of other tasty sides and desserts, it is perhaps the most anticipated meal of the holiday season. But once the turkey is cooked and the dinner is finished, it is pretty much inevitable that there will still be lots of food leftover after a Thanksgiving meal. As much as we might love Thanksgiving food, not all of it ends up on our plates. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Thanksgiving is one of the biggest food waste days of the year, with an estimated 172 million pounds of turkey, 40 million pounds of mashed potatoes, and 38 million pounds of stuffing winding up in the trash can.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO