ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels' Kean Wong: Booted off 40-man roster

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Angels designated Wong for assignment Monday. Wong will cede his spot...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kean Wong: Released by Halos

Wong was released by the Angels on Wednesday. Wong lost his spot on the Angels' 40-man roster Monday, and he'll now be free to seek out other opportunities as a free agent. The 26-year-old appeared in 39 major-league games across the last two seasons and hit .167 with six runs and five RBI.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kean Wong
Person
Tyler Wade
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Yankees
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 Teams that should sign Max Scherzer in Free Agency

Max Scherzer is a free agent for the second time in his career. He’s a three-time Cy Young Award winner and was sensational for both the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He’s the type of guy who can come in and not only help a team...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s perfect response to Carlos Correa criticism

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter won five MLB World Series titles in the Bronx. Jeter has a Yankees resume as long as the Empire State Building is tall. So it was a bit of a head-scratching moment when MLB free agent Carlos Correa, who was rumored to be on the Yankees radar, criticized the franchise’s most beloved player for his defense.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies lose Antonio Santos to New York Mets

After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy