Angels' Kean Wong: Booted off 40-man roster

Wong was released by the Angels on Wednesday. Wong lost his spot on the Angels' 40-man roster Monday, and he'll now be free to seek out other opportunities as a free agent. The 26-year-old appeared in 39 major-league games across the last two seasons and hit .167 with six runs and five RBI.
According to multiple reports, the Pirates have picked up a former New York Yankees outfielder off waivers.
Fan Pirates insider Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette says that the Pirates claimed Greg Allen.
Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
Max Scherzer is a free agent for the second time in his career. He’s a three-time Cy Young Award winner and was sensational for both the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He’s the type of guy who can come in and not only help a team...
The New York Yankees could lose three fixtures with questionable futures this coming week. With the MLB/MLBPA Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring Wednesday, they agreed to move up the day that players can be non-tendered, to the day before the CBA expires. Non-tendered players are not given offers to stay with their respective teams.
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter won five MLB World Series titles in the Bronx. Jeter has a Yankees resume as long as the Empire State Building is tall. So it was a bit of a head-scratching moment when MLB free agent Carlos Correa, who was rumored to be on the Yankees radar, criticized the franchise’s most beloved player for his defense.
The Philadelphia Phillies have outrighted Ronald Torreyes and he has elected free agency. The Philadelphia Phillies are making moves, and no one is safe. Well, Bryce Harper is probably safe. But Ronald Torreyes, manager Joe Girardi’s favorite underrated utilityman, is officially a free agent. The Phillies outrighted him and five...
The Chicago White Sox are widely expected to trade veteran closer Craig Kimbrel this season, and their latest free agency maneuver is another sign that the right-hander will be moved at some point in the near future. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the White Sox are in the process...
After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
The New York Mets are skimming the free-agent pool, and one name that could make sense would be Steven Matz. Ironically, the 30-year-old pitcher is the same guy the Mets traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter. A reunion between the Mets and Matz would make sense considering the...
