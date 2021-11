Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be back at practice this week and he’s got his eyes on playing against the Ravens on Sunday night in Week 12. Hunt has missed the last five games while on injured reserve with a calf injury that he said he thought could be a season-ending one when he went down against the Cardinals last month. He was relieved to learn that wasn’t the case and said that he’s itching to “come back and the bring the fire and energy” he provides the Browns offense.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO