ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

As Thanksgiving week arrives, COVID-19 continues to challenge the Carolinas

By Walter Hermann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pEjP_0d41CuIL00

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a challenge for the Carolinas.

Here are North Carolina metrics compared to Thanksgiving week last year:

  • Daily Cases/Infections: 2,365 This Year, 3,053 Last Year
  • Hospitalizations: 1,150 This Year, 1,926 Last Year
  • Vaccinations/Vaccine Rate: 46,997 This Year, 0 Last Year
  • Positivity Rate: 6% This Year, 8% Last Year
  • Deaths: 34 This Year, 23 Last Year
  • Daily Testing: This Year, Last Year

Here are South Carolina metrics compared to Thanksgiving week last year:

  • Daily Cases: 934 This Year, 1,857 Last Year
  • Daily Hospitalizations: 420 This Year, 817 Last Year
  • Daily Vaccine Testing: 19,867 This Year, 0 Last Year
  • Daily Positivity Rate: 4% This Year, 7% Last Year
  • Deaths: 18 This Year, 43 Last Year

On Monday at 4:30 p.m. the White House COVID-19 Task Force featuring CDC and NIA directors Dr. Walensky and Dr. Fauci will give an update.

SC father & son medical duo encourages Flu & COVID vaccine ahead of holidays

According to DHEC, more than 420,000 South Carolinians have gotten a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials said their data doesn’t differentiate from third shots for immunocompromised South Carolinians and booster shots.

Mecklenburg County was close to dropping below the magic number of 5% positivity just a week ago, that’s the level at which the county’s mask mandate will automatically drop. Since then, the numbers have gone up every single day. The most recent update from the county shows the percent positive rate at 6%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 in 6 North Carolina adults have gotten COVID-19 booster

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New state data shows more than 1.3 million of the roughly 8.2 million North Carolina adults who qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot — or one in six eligible residents — have gotten the extra protection against a virus that has killed about 775,000 Americans. The information released Wednesday by the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Earthquake reported in Winston-Salem is 4th to shake Piedmont this week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 1.9 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported around 7:55 a.m. three miles southwest of Winston-Salem. The earthquake was centered near I-40 and Salem Creek, according to GPS coordinates provided by the USGS. There have been no reports of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Appellate arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law have been pushed into the new year. Oral arguments in the case had originally been planned for next month, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rescheduled them for the last week in January, according to an order from […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

South Carolina AG joins brief in support of Colorado cake shop that refused to make gender transition cake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 16 other attorneys general in support of a Colorado cake shop that refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. Wilson, in a news release, says the amicus brief supports “free speech rights of small business owners.” The brief claims cakes are works […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Fox 46 Charlotte

Missing hunter found in North Carolina’s Green Swamp

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina hunter who disappeared this week in North Carolina’s Green Swamp has reunited with his family after searchers found him “cold, hungry, and dehydrated,” a sheriff’s office said. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Michael Edward Abernethy, 56, was reunited with his family on […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Travelers endure long lines at CLT Airport during holiday travel weekend amid discovery of new COVID variant

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A different kind of Black Friday crowd was at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, with long lines approaching security checkpoints throughout the morning and into the afternoon. “I’ve never seen Charlotte like this,” said Lauren Denhoff of the crowd. The lines are there, despite news of new worries and restrictions coming as a […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid 19#Weather#Cdc#Daily Cases Infections#Nia#Sc Father#Flu Covid#South Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Connected forever.’ Woman invites Charlotte Checkers hockey player over for Thanksgiving following good deed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inside the Residence Inn on South Mint Street, Thanksgiving kindness was in full swing for Charlotte Checkers hockey player Ryan Lohin.  He said he saw a woman traveling from Atlanta, carrying groceries to her room to prepare her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.  “So I kind of just offered (to see) […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

When was the last time it snowed in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?  It’s not as improbable as it sounds! Despite its usual warmer winters, Charlotte has experienced snow occasionally – including .1 inch in January and .2 inch in February 2021, for a whopping total of .3 from Oct. 2020 to today. The area […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Blast blows NC man from home destroyed by fire

NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man said an explosion blew him from his home before it was destroyed by fire Thursday. Deputy Chief Courtney Wade with the Morehead City Fire Department said crews responded to the call about a possible explosion around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, WCTI-TV reported. Benny Weeks, 59, said he was the […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

15.3 percent of households in North Carolina receive food stamps

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 […]
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy