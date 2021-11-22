ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels acquire utility man Wade from Yanks

ANAHEIM – The Angels added to their infield depth on Monday, acquiring Tyler Wade from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. Wade, who turns 27 on Tuesday, was designated for assignment by New...

FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
Valley News

Murrieta’s Tyler Wade headed back, back, to Cali, in Yankees/Angels trade

Murrieta Valley High School alum, Tyler Wade, enjoyed a career year in 2021 for the New York Yankees. The 2013 Nighthawk graduate posted career-highs in batting average (.268), on-base percentage (.354) and plate appearances (145) while leading the team with 17 stolen bases. Wade, who turned 27 this past week, played second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field and right field for the Bronx Bombers and in 402.2 defensive innings, Wade’s only errors in 2021 came at second and third base, where he committed two each.
MLB
fangraphs.com

In One-Year Deal for Syndergaard, Angels Acquire Upside and Risk

The Angels made their first splash of the offseason on Tuesday by signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He was no. 15 on our top 50 free agent rankings despite missing all of 2020 because of Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, and though he was expected back early in 2021, a large setback in his recovery cost him just almost the entirety of that season as well. Two innings out of the bullpen in late September is all we’ve seen out of him in the last two years.
MLB
YES Network

Yankees acquire a player to be named later or cash considerations from Angels

The New York Yankees announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Wade, 26, batted .268 (34-for-127) with 31R, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 5RBI, 16BB and 17SB in 103 games in 2021. Over parts of five Major League seasons (2017-21), the left-handed batter has hit .212 (92-for-433) with 81R, 19 doubles, 2 triples, 6HR, 33RBI, 48BB and 30SB in 264 games. The Murrieta, Calif., native was originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Murrieta Valley High School (Calif.).
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins closing in on contract extension; Angels add Aaron Loup, Tyler Wade

Will it be a slow week in Major League Baseball's hot stove leading up to Thanksgiving? Or will we get more deals after big names like Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander inked deals last week? We'll gather the news and rumors right here for you on Monday, and it starts with the Red Sox grabbing the 2023 and 2024 options on the contract of manager Alex Cora.
MLB
MLB

Reliever Loup joins Angels on 2-year deal

ANAHEIM -- The Angels made their first major addition to the bullpen this offseason on Monday, signing veteran left-hander Aaron Loup to a two-year deal worth $17 million. Loup will earn $7.5 million in both 2022 and '23, with a club option for '24 worth $7.5 million or a $2 million buyout.
MLB
Kean Wong
Tyler Wade
MLB

9 ways Ohtani broke Statcast in 2021

Shohei Ohtani's unanimous MVP season was unique any way you look at it. It's unique from the eye test: No one has ever watched a player hit and pitch like this at the Major League level. It's a unique stat line: There's nothing else resembling a 45 homer/25 steal/150 pitching strikeout season. And it's unique from a Statcast perspective.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB

