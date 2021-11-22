ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Thankful for You

By Editor's Notebook
TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is always a time to reflect on what we are most thankful for in our lives. I am thankful for you, the TravelPulse reader. I am thankful for you, the travel advisor. I am thankful for you, the travel consumer. I am thankful for you, the travel industry...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Thanksgiving air travel already breaking pandemic records

BOSTON — Thanksgiving is still four days away, but it’s already breaking pandemic travel records. The Transportation Security Administration reports 2.2 million people flew out of airports nationwide on Friday, Nov. 19 – considered to be the first day of Thanksgiving travel. PREVIOUS: The Best and Worst times to travel...
BOSTON, MA
WFLA

61 travelers from 2 South Africa flights test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now underway on the travelers […]
WORLD
TravelPulse

BVI: Vaccinated Travellers No Longer Need To Test On Arrival

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the British Virgin Islands will no longer be required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival. Travellers will still have to produce a negative result for a RT-PCR or approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test taken no later than 48 hours before arrival. Fully vaccinated passengers that present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the Hummingbird portal.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

What It’s Like Traveling to The Bahamas Right Now

Crystal clear ocean water, sun-drenched beaches, laidback Caribbean island life... what more could a vacationer want?. The Bahamas offers visitors all this and much more. This Caribbean island chain is currently listed as a Level 3 destination advising travelers to reconsider travel, but it remains a popular vacation spot for Americans due to its convenient location and thorough COVID-19 protocols.
TRAVEL
State
Hawaii State
TravelPulse

Excursion Options Emerge Under Revised St. Kitts and Nevis Protocols

Fully vaccinated international visitors arriving by air into St. Kitts and Nevis will have new excursion options tied to cruise ship visits under revised protocols, officials of the dual-island Federation said Tuesday. Effective immediately, visitors who have completed the 24-hour “vacation in place” period mandated under the country’s COVID-19 protocols,...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Hopper to Offer Savings on Travel Tuesday

A new analysis by Hopper has found that over the past five years, Travel Tuesday has been the best time to snag travel deals after Thanksgiving, and it’s offering new deals through the app for bucket-list destinations. Hopper will offer its deals on November 30, Travel Deal Tuesday, with discounts...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Air France To Fly To Guadeloupe From Montreal

Air France will offer weekly flights from YUL to Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP), Guadeloupe beginning tomorrow, with the service expanding to twice-weekly as of December 6. AF624 Pointe-à-Pitre to Montreal departing 3:20PM arriving 7:50PM [Tue]. AF625 Montreal to Pointe-à-Pitre departing 1:00PM arriving 6:50PM [Wed]. The week of December 6, AF will add...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Don’t Miss ALG Vacations’ Black Friday Savings

Travel advisors have even more reasons to love ALG Vacations this holiday season. The vacation company is currently running a Black Friday promotion with unbeatable deals for travel advisors to offer their clients. Whether travelers are hoping to snag a last-minute trip or are in search of a winter getaway, ALG Vacations has them covered with destination options around the world.
TRAVEL
#Travel Deals#Holiday Season#Mexico#Thanksgiving#Bowman S Travel Brief#Travelpulse#Instagram#Score Black Friday#Congress
TravelPulse

Ring in the New Year on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

It’s not too late to plan a trip over the New Year’s Eve holiday. If you’ve been thinking about doing something exciting to ring in 2022, a vacation might be just what you need. Leave the responsibilities at home and enjoy a much-needed break in paradise. Puerto Vallarta, located on...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Air Transat Expands Network With Virtual Interlining Platform

Air Transat has announced the launch of a new virtual interlining platform called connectair by Air Transat. Using the platform, travellers can now combine TS flights with flights from partner airlines including British airline easyJet and Colombian carrier Avianca to access more destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Inside Travel Group Prepares for Future Tours With New Destinations

Inside Travel Group is preparing to host future tours in Japan and Southeast Asia after the announcement that Malaysia and Cambodia will be making it easier for travelers to visit. Malaysia’s reopening date is set at January 1, 2022, at the latest, while Cambodia has lifted all quarantine restrictions for...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The World Navigator to Host Tennis Champs for Antarctica Expedition

Atlas Ocean Adventures’ The World Navigator will host LegendsAbroad.com’s tennis-enthusiast Antarctic expedition cruise, where travelers will enjoy tennis legends John and Patrick McEnroe, who will play the first tennis match in Antarctica during the trip. The trip is expected to depart on February 22 and end March 5, 2022. Tennis...
TENNIS
TravelPulse

Chile Updates Entry Requirements for Travelers

Chile has amended its entry requirements for individuals who have received their booster vaccines. Everyone who has received a booster shot will be exempt from taking a PCR coronavirus test and from the mandatory isolation period upon entry to Chile, streamlining the entry process. Excursion Options Emerge Under Revised St....
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

The Ultimate 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for Travelers

It’s that time of year again, and if you’re drawing a blank on what to get your loved one this year, we have the perfect mix of ideas for the Travel Lover. From stocking stuffers to travel gear, you’re sure to wow by wrapping up one of these favorites. 2021...
SHOPPING
TravelPulse

State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Handful of Notable Destinations

The U.S. State Department issued updated travel advisories for 19 countries around the world on Monday, including Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for Germany and Denmark in response to COVID-19. The updates come amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions and closures across Europe and after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
U.S. POLITICS
TravelPulse

British Virgin Islands Eases Entry Protocols

Fully vaccinated international visitors to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) are no longer required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival under new protocols announced this week. Vaccinated travelers who present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the British Virgin Islands’ Hummingbird portal.
WORLD
TravelPulse

HAL’s Nieuw Statendam Sets Sail As Fifth Ship To Return

Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam set off from Fort Lauderdale yesterday on its first cruise since the pandemic shutdown. The ship marks the fifth Holland America Line vessel to re-enter service, joining Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam. To commemorate the occasion, the line held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelPulse

Top Trending Travel Destinations for 2022

This year, travel has been about returning to our roots. While our roots may look a bit different (wearing masks on public transportation, using crazy amounts of hand sanitizer, etc....) they still feel somewhat like coming home. For many of us, it was about returning to the practice of traveling when we felt like we were finally ready to step outside after a long time of not traveling at all. With this came new fears and anxieties about travel that we hadn't had previously, but with practice comes confidence, and now that more international destinations are opening more than ever, next year will be about celebrating our newfound sense of exploration, in practicing our growing confidence in the safety of travel and about returning to the destinations that we've so missed for almost two years. Click through this slideshow to see some of the destinations predicted to be trending next year.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

After almost two years of closed borders and one of the strict approaches to the pandemic in the world, New Zealand has set its official reopening date of April 30, 2022 for fully vaccinated international travelers. According to Reuters, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced in a news conference...
TRAVEL

