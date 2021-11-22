Disney Fan Places Massive Blame on Disney For Her Failed Love Life, Here’s Why

On Friday, Disney+ Day delighted fans with new looks and fresh information about a wide range of upcoming projects for the streaming platform, but while fans of some franchises were thrilled with the announcements, there's one set of fans that were left stunned that they didn't get a single bit of news: Percy Jackson fans.. More than a year after a television adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved book series was announced for the streaming platform, there's been little in the way of news about the series and fans were hoping for some big updates on Disney+ Day. But once the announcements came to an end and there was no mention of Percy Jackson, fans soon took to social media to share their disappointment and its disappointment that continues days later.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO