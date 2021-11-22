ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Disney Fan Places Massive Blame on Disney For Her Failed Love Life, Here’s Why

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever you watch a Disney movie or TV show about a couple, we typically see both males and females represented. Of course, there is always a form of conflict, usually a villain stepping in or the male character doing something wrong. But in the end, love always conquers all. Either the...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Says She Will Give Herself an Origin Story if Disney Doesn’t

Deadpool 3 has no release date in sight, and information about Marvel Studio’s first R-rated feature film has been hard to come by. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about confirming any details about Wade Wilson/ Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) transition from the Fox Marvel Universe to Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2 (2018), has revealed she is not ready to let her role go just yet.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Theater Bans Children From Seeing Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, located in London, England, has set an age restriction on its stage performance of Disney’s Frozen the Musical. According to the rule, children under the age of four will not be admitted to the stage show, even though it is based on the family Disney film, Frozen.
THEATER & DANCE
Inverse

Marvel’s Disney Plus shows will revolutionize superheroes in 3 historic ways

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing. On the face of it, that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The MCU’s evolution has been an obvious point of interest since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the first massive narrative arc — and the careers of two of Marvel’s biggest superheroes, in Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans). But the last two big-screen releases from Marvel Studios have pointedly featured a far more diverse cast than the studio has become known for.
TV SERIES
Space.com

Marvel TV shows ranked, worst to best

Today’s Marvel TV shows have high production values and ambitious plots, and we’ve got a list of all the Marvel TV shows ranked, worst to best, right here. Live-action Marvel has come a long way since Spider-Man looked like he was cosplaying himself poorly, and The Incredible Hulk meant Bill Bixby turning into Lou Ferrigno after a long roll in the grass.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley
Inside the Magic

Disney Cast Members Break Into Song for the Holidays!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Walt Disney World’s four Parks are bursting with holiday experiences such as EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Sunset Seasons Greetings, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Merry Menagerie. Of course, the most magical place to be for the holidays in our opinion is at the iconic Magic Kingdom Park where you may just spot a few Cast Members celebrating the holidays with song!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Forgets Halloween Decor as Christmas Party Continues

If you visit any of the Disney Parks around the world right now, you will see that the Parks are all decorated for the holidays. Each Disney Park celebrates in its own way, but one thing is unified, and that is that they all have magical decorations for Guests to enjoy.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Changes Confirmed For Fantasmic!, Disney Fans React

It has been quite some time since Guests were able to watch the iconic nighttime show, Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney made the decision to halt nighttime shows, including Fantasmic!. The good news is that as we continue to move forward, Disney World has confirmed that Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Shares Jaw-Dropping Aerial Footage on Massive Disney Park Expansion

Disney is always finding ways to expand its theme parks across the globe. You can find a major construction project ongoing at least one or more Disney Parks at almost any given time. Disney and Imagineering are always ensuring that the latest technology and IP are being implemented in the Parks.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#Disney Movie#Love Life#Role Models#Disney Channel#Wizards#Waverly Place
Inside the Magic

New Ride May Be in Construction to Replace Demolished Disney Attraction

When Disney gets rid of an attraction, oftentimes, it is replaced by something else that would exceed its predecessor. Typically the new addition would be technologically advanced and would pique the interest of more Guests to generate more interest than whatever was previously there. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt...
TRAVEL
vitalthrills.com

Disney+ December 2021 Movies, TV and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus December 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. The Disney Plus December 2021 premieres include...
TV SHOWS
GreenwichTime

'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

Here’s How To Get A FREE Month of Disney+!

When it comes to streaming subscription services, we won’t lie — we are totally biased about Disney+. That’s because we are huge Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars fans, and we love being able to watch our favorite movies and shows in those universes. And there’s even MORE great content on the way (as we learned on Disney+ Day earlier this week — not to mention all the previews of some of those shows on the service). But what if you don’t have Disney+?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Percy Jackson Fans Shocked by No News on Disney+ Day

On Friday, Disney+ Day delighted fans with new looks and fresh information about a wide range of upcoming projects for the streaming platform, but while fans of some franchises were thrilled with the announcements, there's one set of fans that were left stunned that they didn't get a single bit of news: Percy Jackson fans.. More than a year after a television adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved book series was announced for the streaming platform, there's been little in the way of news about the series and fans were hoping for some big updates on Disney+ Day. But once the announcements came to an end and there was no mention of Percy Jackson, fans soon took to social media to share their disappointment and its disappointment that continues days later.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Fan Goes Viral For Creating Real Life Disney Princess Gowns

Alexandra Sorenson is making a name for herself as a real life Disney Princess. The self-taught seamstress has gone viral as she shares a variety of ballgowns she has made from scratch, many of which are inspired by Disney Princesses!. Sorenson has created dresses ranging from Little Red Riding Hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Inside the Magic

Special Guests Among First to Experience ‘Star Wars’ Resort

The annual Destination D23 event has come to a close and Disney fans are still talking about all the news that was delivered for what’s to come to Disney Parks. A new restaurant is coming soon to EPCOT, details were revealed for the new Finding Nemo Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and parade and stage shows are making a comeback… and that was just a few of the exciting announcements! Disney also revealed more details about the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort including the announcement that special Guests will be among the first to enjoy the new experience.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

The Ultimate Christmas Present For the Disney Fan in Your Life

With the holidays just under a couple of months away, the stress of Christmas shopping, or any holiday shopping, may already be setting in for you! Finding the perfect gift for the people in your life can be tricky, especially if you want to give them something that will really surprise them and stick a big smile on their faces.
CHRISTMAS, FL
chambleeblueandgold.com

Disney’s Hidden Theories

I am a firm believer that one is never too old to enjoy Disney. I have been watching their movies ever since I can remember and as long as they continue to release movies, there’s a chance I’m going to watch them. Although I have a love/hate relationship with the franchise, I cannot deny that sometimes their movies hit the mark and make me want to think on a deeper level.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy