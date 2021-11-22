ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Delivers another 30-point outing

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

DeRozan recorded 31 points (10-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 victory over the Knicks. DeRozan continued to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

DeMar DeRozan breaks Chicago Bulls franchise record set by Michael Jordan

With players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball in the team, it is the veteran DeMar DeRozan who seems to be leading the newly-shaped Chicago Bulls in the NBA 2021-22 Season. There is no denying that the arrival of the 32-years-old has brought great energy into the Windy City and it finally seems like Chicago Bulls could a championship calibre team. In the process, he broke a record set by Michael Jordan.
NBA
Whittier Daily News

Bulls crush Lakers as DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball thrive back in L.A.

LOS ANGELES — For the Chicago Bulls, it was an enjoyable L.A. homecoming. For the Lakers – well, they hope the return trip to Chicago is sweeter for them. They were torched by a number of SoCal’s native sons on Monday night at Staples Center, the best of which was DeMar DeRozan who scored 38 points as the Bulls rolled, 121-103. It was a bitter end to what was once seen as an opportunity for the Lakers to develop some momentum early in the season. Despite playing 12 of their first 15 games at home, injuries and growing pains have delivered them to an 8-7 start.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
CBS Sports

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Offensive prowess continues in win

DeRozan recorded 35 points (12-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 100-90 win over the Clippers. DeRozan led all scorers in Sunday's victory, continuing what has been an incredible start to his Bulls career. With Nikola Vucevic (COVID-19) sidelined, the Bulls are going to need everyone to take on more responsibility on the offensive end. Based on what we have seen thus far, DeRozan is the man for the job.
NBA
lakers365.com

DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers was a ‘done deal’? Bulls star explains what happened in free agency

In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the four-time All-Star revealed that he believed he was heading to LA as part of what would have been a sign-and-trade agreement between the Lakers and Spurs. "I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home," said DeRozan, a Compton, Calif.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#Bulls#Fg#Knicks
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: DeMar DeRozan Leads Bulls Bounceback Vs. Clippers

10 observations: DeRozan leads Bulls bounceback vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two nights after being run off the Chase Center floor by the Golden State Warriors, the Chicago Bulls bounced back with a 100-90 win at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. "Good teams always respond," said...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan forces Lakers to wonder what might've been after dominating them for 38 points in blowout

DeMar DeRozan may have signed with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, but he made it perfectly clear in the buildup to free agency that he wanted to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles native idolized Kobe Bryant growing up. He spoke openly about how flattering it was to be mentioned in trade rumors with his childhood team and declared that joining a championship contender was his goal during the offseason. Reports suggested that he was prepared to take a pay cut to join the Lakers. He met with LeBron James at least twice, according to The Athletic. "It almost happened," DeRozan said of his Lakers courtship.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Alex Caruso's Grit, DeMar DeRozan's Emotion Power Resilient Bulls

LOS ANGELES --- Just before Alex Caruso sat down to perform postgame media responsibilities, he flashed a smile. “Didn’t make any shots and you still want to talk to me?” Caruso cracked. Welcome to one of the most impactful 2-for-11 shooting games you’ll find. Caruso replaced Javonte Green as the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theundefeated.com

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan carries memory of his father with him

DeMar DeRozan said his father Frank was a great dad because he never missed a basketball game or practice. So to ensure that “The Big Dog” will continue to have a presence in every game and practice, the Chicago Bulls guard inked a left shoulder tattoo of a memorable photo of his father.
NBA
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine help Bulls halt Clippers' win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Zach LaVine chipped in 29 as the visiting Chicago Bulls defeated Los Angeles 100-90 Sunday, snapping the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak. The first game of a Southern California back-to-back belonged to the Bulls’ homecoming guards. DeRozan, a Los Angeles-area native, shot 12-of-16 from the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Energized DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls into Portland

The offseason chatter was that 32-year-old DeMar DeRozan was on the downside of his career, and that he was no longer a player who could play a leading role. Apparently, nobody alerted DeRozan to his downgraded status. The veteran DeRozan has been one of the best players in the NBA...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Another 30-point effort

LaVine accumulated 36 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-108 victory over the Nuggets. Another game, another instance for LaVine to shine as a scorer. The star guard has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games for the second time this season, and he also extended his streak of appearances with at least 25 points to four contests. Firmly entrenched as one of the two alpha dogs in the Bulls' offense -- with DeMar DeRozan being the other -- LaVine has always been a strong scoring asset, but he's taken his game to a whole new level over the last two years. The fact that he's been able to maintain something close to the numbers he put up last year despite the addition of DeRozan is certainly impressive.
NBA
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan reflects on the Chicago Bulls torrent start

Many were skeptical of the Chicago Bulls coming into the season. Despite the talent they brought in during the offseason, fit became a primary concern. In a league that has become more oriented around outside shooting, the Bulls became a team that appeared to lack much in that regard. However, their efforts this season have glossed over most of their potential issues. A large part of that has to do with DeMar DeRozan coming up huge for the Bulls early on.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls acquired DeMar DeRozan as well as the chips on his shoulder

PORTLAND, Ore. — It would seem that in Year 13 of an NBA career, wounds would be healed, chips would have fallen cleanly off the shoulder. DeMar DeRozan hasn’t gotten that memo, and if the Bulls forward has, he’s refusing to read it. “People saying I was washed up the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy