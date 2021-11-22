Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Delivers another 30-point outing

LaVine accumulated 36 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-108 victory over the Nuggets. Another game, another instance for LaVine to shine as a scorer. The star guard has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games for the second time this season, and he also extended his streak of appearances with at least 25 points to four contests. Firmly entrenched as one of the two alpha dogs in the Bulls' offense -- with DeMar DeRozan being the other -- LaVine has always been a strong scoring asset, but he's taken his game to a whole new level over the last two years. The fact that he's been able to maintain something close to the numbers he put up last year despite the addition of DeRozan is certainly impressive.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO