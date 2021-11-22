Four of the best from Scotland record-breaker Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg has challenged Scotland to round off their autumn campaign with a complete performance and a victory over Japan.The Scots have won two of their three Tests so far – against Tonga and Australia – and lost to South Africa last weekend.Captain Hogg does not feel they have quite hit their top performance levels for a sustained period in any of those matches and is hopeful that everything will come together at Murrayfield on Saturday."The Japan team are awesome"Scotland captain @StuartWHOGG_ looks ahead to their final match of this year's Autumn Nations Series against Japan at @BTMurrayfield tomorrow.#AsOne— Scottish...

RUGBY ・ 9 DAYS AGO