Kanye West said he wants to ‘change the narrative’ with Kim Kardashian during a pre-Thanksgiving speech at Skid Row in Los Angeles. Kanye West, 44, said he “needs to be back home” — presumably with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and their four children — ahead of Thanksgiving. “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home,” the Yeezy designer said during a speech at L.A.’s Skid Row on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to Page Six. Kanye headed down to the neighborhood for a meeting with the CEO of LA Mission, which is a not-for-profit group helping flight homelessness in the city.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO