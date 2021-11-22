Bengals halt skid with confidence-building win over Raiders

It has been a disastrous two months for the Raiders, but the challenges for owner Mark Davis have just begun. Davis will essentially spend the next two months making more football decisions than some NFL are forced to make in a decade. Here are the potential jobs at stake in...
That’s more like it. Kansas City got back on track offensively, with Patrick Mahomes finding open receivers all over the field throughout the evening en route to a five-touchdown performance. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each had big nights, and Darrel Williams was a major factor in the passing game. The defense did its job, keeping Derek Carr and Co. in check for the competitive portion of the game.
The Cincinnati Bengals and host Las Vegas Raiders will each try to end a two-game losing streak that has dampened a promising start when they meet on Sunday. The Bengals (5-4) and Raiders (5-4) were each atop their respective divisions a few weeks ago but are now seeking a much-needed victory to prevent them from falling further out of playoff contention.
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) host their second-straight game for Week 11, this time against a Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) team that is coming off a bye week. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. What to watch for. Not many things went right for the...
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals square off for their Week 11 matchup, John Sheeran from Cincy Jungle was kind enough to join me on this week’s episode of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast. Joe Burrow’s development post knee injury. What Ja’Marr Chase has brought to Cincy’s offense...
Cincinnati (-1, 51) at Raiders: The Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games this season. They are 2-3 ATS at home this season after a 2-6 straight-up home record last season. Eight of the past nine games at Allegiant Stadium have gone over the total. The Bengals have failed to win or cover their past two games, and their past three games have gone over. Edge: Over and Bengals.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon conceived the idea Thursday during practice. A “business trip” to Las Vegas was looming, and he wanted to celebrate the occasion. Even if he couldn’t enjoy the activity on Las Vegas Boulevard. When they scored a touchdown, he said, “we’ve got to do something...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals defense had a big bounce-back performance, rookie kicker Evan McPherson tied an NFL record and the offense did just enough. It all led to a 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The win marked the first...
The score may not look as embarrassing, but the Raiders’ second straight home loss was every bit as bad as the first. Cincinnati beat Las Vegas 32-13 Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, handing the Raiders their third straight defeat overall. The Raiders now sit at 5-5 heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas.
What happens in Vegas sometimes doesn’t always stay in Vegas, as the Bengals hope their return to their winning ways stays with them after leaving Sin City with a huge 32-13 win over the Raiders to move to 6-4. In what turned out to be a wild week in the...
What will we see from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday?. Will they respond and break a two-game losing streak to improve to 6-4 or will they drop their third straight game and fall to 5-5 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. This...
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a victory over the Raiders in Vegas, They did great in the 4th quarter to bring home the victory! Can I get A WHO DAY!!! Via Fox19 The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month. “We had that losing feeling the […]
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 11 needing a win after dropping their last two games. Fortunately, they did just that, storming into Las Vegas and winning the game 32-13 against the Raiders, moving to 6-4 in the process. With the win, Zac Taylor has matched his win total from the past two seasons through just 11 weeks of the 2021 season.
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on track. Coming out of the bye week after two straight losses, the Bengals put together a 19-point fourth quarter to turn an otherwise close game into a blowout, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on the road Sunday. Cincinnati led just 10-6 going into...
The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes. This is a developing...
The BYE week couldn’t have come sooner for the Cincinnati Bengals, who were spiraling downward after a 5-2 start. The stripes now find themselves with a record of 5-4 and facing a team with a similar story. The Las Vegas Raiders also started the season 5-2 and have dropped their...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor held a press conference on Monday to review Sunday's 32-13 win at the Las Vegas Raiders, take an early look at this week's AFC North game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and much more and here is the transcript:. Assess how clean the...
