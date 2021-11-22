No One Surfs J-Bay Better than Jordy Smith

Photography by Hannah Anderson, Ellie Bobbie, Bosko, Sam Peatey, and Swilly. Well, the strange transitional month of November is playing out the way it should. Lots of onshore winds (as we’re writing this, literally everywhere in Australia is onshore), up and down swells that bomb some spots and leave others virtually untouched, and slowly warming waters off all the coasts. It’s almost as if the Australian surf climate is hesitating — on the brink of unlocking itself, like all the rest of us. For sure there’s good surfing days ahead. Meanwhile, we’ve just got to seize our opportunities where we can — like during last week’s south pulses up and down the east coast, where a few of our contributors managed to snare some nice glimpses.
