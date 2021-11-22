No One Surfs J-Bay Better than Jordy Smith

“Last week was insane at Nazaré,” says Nic Von Rupp. (We covered it here.) “Back-to-back swells in the 20-30-foot range. We thought we were going to tow but it ended up being an all-paddle swell with some big barrels in the mix. My dream is to get barreled on a huge Nazaré wave. This day, everything seemed right with a 15-20 foot swell unfolding. This wave was one of the first of the morning. I paddled into it, saw it wedging and knew it was the one I was looking for. I managed to get my 10’4″ gun under the lip and finally got that tunnel vision I was looking for for years. Hopefully this is only the beginning.”

