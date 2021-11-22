ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram Is Freaking Out Over This Pic Of Gordon Ramsay And Post Malone

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gordon Ramsay may be as well known for what comes out of his mouth as he is for the delicious food he cooks up, but lately it isn't the signature cursing of the host of "Hell's Kitchen" that has social media chattering. Instagram fans are freaking out over a recent post...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Issued a Mass Apology on Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt would like fans of season 5 of 9-1-1 to know that she's sorry — but not because Maddie still hasn't returned to the Fox drama yet. It all began on November 10 when Jennifer was enjoying some downtime watching TikToks. As she explained, the 42-year-old mother of three came across a video of a man explaining the "real" meaning behind the folded hands emoji, also known as "🙏."
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Sending Jennifer Love Hewitt Their Love After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Post

We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

DaBaby row with partner as she nurses baby livestreamed to Instagram

Rapper DaBaby reportedly called the police on the mother of his child after an argument that was livestreamed on Instagram.The controversial artist and his partner, DaniLeigh, were heard rowing at his home and exchanging insults while she nursed their newborn baby.In one clip livestreamed from her Instagram page, and later shared by fans on Twitter, DaniLeigh is seen being asked to leave by officers.In a lengthy statement posted to his own Instagram Stories, DaBaby said he wanted to remove himself from the “hostile” behaviour on display.“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Post Malone
Person
Jimmy Fallon
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone & The Weeknd Shoot It Out In "One Right Now" Video

Post Malone and The Weeknd compliment each other perfectly on "One Right Now." Singing opposite each other over a synth-heavy instrumental, the first-time collaborators found the formula to debut at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and with brand-new visuals that feel more like an action movie, it's clear the two have same acting chemistry as they do in the studio.
MUSIC
Mashed

Why Tilly Isn't Allowed In Dad Gordon Ramsay's Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef extraordinaire Gordon Ramsay, has been distinguishing herself among the other celebrities and culinary talents who are competing on this season's "MasterChef Australia." That Tilly would possess impressive kitchen talent shouldn't be at all surprising given that it's thought to partly be passed on through one's genes, according to Science Focus. On the other hand, talent can also be acquired and nurtured through exposure and training, and where better to acquire what it takes to become a talented, world-famous chef than at the feet of a world-famous chef and restauranteur such as Gordon Ramsay?
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay responds to Tilly Ramsay's emotional Strictly message

Strictly Come Dancing is preparing for Musicals Week, the annual special where couples will perform numbers from the iconic greats such as Mary Poppins and The Sound Of Music. Tilly Ramsay is extremely excited as she will dance the Couple's Choice to Matilda's hit song, Revolting Children, with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Revealed The Secret To Making The Perfect Steak

Americans love a good steak. Raising, preparing, and eating beef is part of the American persona. Few, if any, people have been more romanticized, and documented, than the American Cowboy, who, according to Legends of America, was mainly a product of Texas; Trusty, true men of courage, recklessness and horsemanship, who were good with a gun became icon as they focused on their unofficial mission: Herd cattle that the rest of the country will feast on. Beef production and consumption has come under fire, as of late, because of the environmental concerns associated with cattle production, but that has not really translated into the American home, as, per Business Insider, beef is still the best selling meat in America, with 2020 sales topping $30 billion.
RECIPES
Mashed

Top-Chef Fans Think Padma Lakshmi Is Low-Key Meaner Than Gordon Ramsay

For the longest time, "Hell's Kitchen" star Gordon Ramsay has been recognized as the meanest man in the culinary world. Head over to YouTube and you'll find compilations of the Brit's most brutal insults from his series, ranging from calling people farm animals to straight-up telling folks to give up on their cooking career. To have your food reviewed by Ramsay is to walk directly into a burning building — there's a chance you'll make it out okay, but even if you do, you're not going to leave unscathed. However, while the thought of a red-faced Ramsay throwing your food on the ground is likely to send you cowering into your cupboard, one Twitter user recently pointed out another famous foodie who might be even more cutthroat than Ramsay when it comes to their criticism: "Top Chef" host.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over Messy Pic Of Duff Goldman's Daughter

Little Josephine Goldman isn't even a year old yet and she already has social media wrapped around her itty-bitty finger. The infant daughter of celebrity chef Duff Goldman was recently the subject of Daddy's Instagram. The wee one is shown in a photo with a Cheerio adorably stuck to her cheek, with accompanying caption, "Ma'am, there's something on your face."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

‘Next Level Chef’: Meet the Chefs Behind Gordon Ramsay’s New Show (PHOTOS)

Fox is unveiling the cast of chefs for Gordon Ramsay‘s latest competition series, Next Level Chef, ahead of the show’s January 2 premiere. Ramsay’s newest show in over a decade, Next Level Chef is being considered the next evolution in cooking competitions as he created a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet set on stage as viewers have never seen before. The set is three-stories high with each floor containing a variably different kitchen ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Strictly: Gordon Ramsay wipes away tears as daughter Tilly is eliminated in dance-off

Tilly Ramsay is the latest celebrity to be booted off Strictly Come Dancing.Tonight’s episode (28 November) saw the 20-year-old eliminated from the competition along with professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin. Gordon Ramsay was left in tears as he watched his daughter perform with Kuzmin in a dance-off against CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu.The pair performed their Samba dance to Dua Lipa’s hit song “Levitating”, which landed them at the bottom of the leaderboard in yesterday’s episode (27 November).The judges unanimously decided to save Stephenson and Xu, who danced their waltz to “You Light Up...
THEATER & DANCE
Mashed

Mashed

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy