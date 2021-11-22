ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic rule out Gary Harris (hand) Monday in Milwaukee

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (sprained right hand) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Harris started in place of Cole Anthony (ankle)...

