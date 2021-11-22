Magic rule out Gary Harris (hand) Monday in Milwaukee

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (right shoulder sprain) has been ruled out of Friday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Durant is a new addition to the injury report and the Nets haven't provided any details about his shoulder. He played a full 37 minutes on Wednesday and appeared fine while shooting 9-of-16 from the field. James Harden will lead the offense on Friday while there should be more minutes available for guys like DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown, and James Johnson. Blake Griffin and Patty Mills also gain more value with Durant out.
