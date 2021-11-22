ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austrian lockdown dampens holiday mood to contain virus

By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians savored one last mulled wine in packed Christmas markets before the curtain came down on the holiday season that was just getting underway, plunging the country that gave the world “Silent Night” into its fourth lockdown of this pandemic on Monday. The capital, Vienna, awoke...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Unvaccinated Austrians Locked Down to Stem Surge: Virus Update

We're tracking the latest on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Sign up here for our daily newsletter on what you need to know. Austria is putting unvaccinated people under lockdown starting Monday for at least 10 days in a dramatic move to stem the spread of the virus. New infections spread to almost 2 million in Europe last week, the most since the pandemic started.
PUBLIC HEALTH
columbuspost.com

ORF catches Austrians breaking Lockdown

Anyone not affected by the corona in Austria is no longer allowed to go outside. Told the ORF that a Vienna had violated the lockdown. A Viennese woman admitted to being vaccinated against corona at the ORF or not recovering from it. Even so she had been in the clothing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
kfgo.com

Austrian COVID-19 cases keep rising as provinces prepare full lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily coronavirus infections hit a new record on Thursday as the hardest-hit provinces started planning a full lockdown and pressure on the government grew to do the same nationally instead of the current lockdown for the unvaccinated. Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated, one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonianonline.com

Tens of thousands of Austrians protest lockdown and vaccination

The immediate cause of the demonstration was Chancellor Schallenberg’s announcement last week that there is an obligation to vaccinate everyone, and that Austria will enter lockdown from Monday, the fourth since the start of the Corona pandemic. The right-wing political party FPÖ called the demonstration in part. And the leader...
PROTESTS
Derrick

Austrian lockdown for the unvaccinated goes into effect

BERLIN (AP) — A nationwide lockdown in Austria for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19 went into effect on Monday, and officials signaled that further measures may follow amid soaring infection rates. The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven't been vaccinated or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrians#Italy#Ap
Screendaily

Austrian cinemas to close for at least 10 days as part of national lockdown

Austria’s cinemas are being forced to close their doors from next Monday (November 22) as part of a national lockdown announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Friday morning. The lockdown, which is expected to last 10 days and could be extended for another 10 days, means Austrians are...
LOCKDOWN
WNCY

Austrian media report full COVID-19 lockdown coming as decision looms

VIENNA (Reuters) – Some Austrian media reported on Friday that a full COVID-19 lockdown would be introduced nationally as of Monday, ahead of a government announcement due later in the day on whether it would take that step amid record infection levels. Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS European stocks lick their Austrian lockdown wounds

Nov 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EUROPEAN STOCKS LICK THEIR AUSTRIAN LOCKDOWN WOUNDS (1150 EST/1650 GMT) Don't let the modest 0.33% drop in the pan-European STOXX 600 fool you:...
STOCKS
WRAL News

Mulled wine, Xmas vibes: Austrians enjoy day before lockdown

VIENNA — Under a clear blue sky, Austrians enjoyed a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a surge of coronavirus infections. The measures, which take effect early Monday, are expected to last for a maximum of 20...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro Punished on Austrian Lockdown News & Fears Germany will Follow

Lockdowns in major European economies were put back on the table following a decision by Austria to reimpose a full lockdown, news that jolted the Euro and other major currencies ahead of the weekend. With Covid cases surging across Europe there is a growing expectation amongst market participants that other...
ECONOMY
AFP

Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain

Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic. In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic. Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China. "This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Mateo Daily Journal

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on...
WORLD
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
KTLA

New coronavirus variant, omicron, emerges in southern Africa, prompting travel restrictions

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the […]
TRAVEL
San Mateo Daily Journal

Dutch, Australians find omicron variant; others curb travel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. Israel decided to bar entry to foreigners...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy