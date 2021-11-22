ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX, Starlink Missing From DHS Space Security Working Group

By Ramish Zafar
Cover picture for the articleHawthorne, California-based space transportation services provider Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) and its internet service provider subsidiary SpaceX LLC, commonly known as Starlink, are absent from the United States Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Space Systems Critical Infrastructure Working Group. The SSC consists of federal agencies, businesses, trade organizations and research...

wccftech.com

Elon Musk Spills The Beans On SpaceX’s $100 Billion Market Value

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has confirmed that his astronautic launch services provider is worth $100 billion in market capitalization. Reports of the valuation first surfaced last month, marking a significant increase in just a handful of months after SpaceX completed its latest funding round which saw it raise more than a billion dollars in funding. The valuation is driven in large by the company's internet subsidiary SpaceX, LLC, which is behind the mega small satellite constellation internet service Starlink.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
Redorbit.com

SpaceX in Talks With Brazil to Bring Starlink to Remote Areas

SpaceX is reportedly in talks with Brazil’s government to bring Starlink’s Internet service to remote communities, including parts of the Amazon rainforest. The deal in progress will especially benefit schools and access to telehealth service. Brazilian communications minister Fabio Faria confirmed a meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a...
INDUSTRY
Hot Hardware

Russia's Reckless Space Missile Test Complicates Solar Probe Mission As It Preps An Earth Flyby

As the probe Solar Orbiter skims by Earth on its way toward the Sun, debris from the Russian anti-satellite missile test (ASAT) could endanger its mission. On November 15th of this year, a Russian ASAT destroyed an out of service Russian satellite. This left behind a field of orbital debris and the international space community enraged at what was called a reckless action by many. The crew aboard the International Space Station was directed to take refuge in radial modules until the threat of the ISS colliding with any of the debris was assessed and deemed to not be a danger. Now the probe Solar Orbiter is being watched closely as it begins its flyby of Earth on its way toward the Sun.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mobilesyrup.com

SpaceX pushes Starlink deliveries back to 2022, cites chip shortage

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet program has delayed delivery timelines again, pushing estimated deliveries out to 2022. In an email sent to some customers (via Tesla North), SpaceX encourages customers to check the delivery times in their accounts. Further, the email cites silicon shortages as the reason for delays:. “Silicon shortages...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

NASA Launches Mission to Stop Killer Asteroid From Destroying Earth. Really.

No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX apologizes to customers for Starlink shipping delays

SpaceX has apologized to customers for delays in the delivery of their Starlink internet kit. In a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, November 23, SpaceX said that silicon shortages over the last six months have impacted its expected production rate and affected its ability to fulfill “many” Starlink orders.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wccftech.com

British Starlink User Blazes Past 400 Mbps In Download Speed!

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet service continues to outperform its peers in performance tests. Starlink, which is serving customers all over the globe, uses a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to beam down the internet to its users located in North America, Europe, Australia and other countries. In comparison, its competitors use much larger spacecraft at higher altitudes, which increases the time it takes for signals to travel to them and back to the Earth's surface.
WORLD
Ars Technica

An “incident” with the James Webb Space Telescope has occurred

A short update on the projected launch date of the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope came out of NASA on Monday, and it wasn't exactly a heart-warming missive. The large, space-based telescope's "no earlier than" launch date will slip from December 18 to at least December 22 after an "incident" occurred during processing operations at the launch site in Kourou, French Guiana. That is where the telescope will launch on an Ariane 5 rocket provided by the European Space Agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

SpaceX’s Starlink Will Make Life Hell for Astronomers Like Me. Telescopes on the Moon Could Help Fix That.

In May 2021, I stood in my garden outside Cambridge, U.K., and watched a train of bright specks race across the night sky. These specks were Starlink satellites, 60 of them in total, freshly launched and speeding their way to join the other 1,500 which currently orbit the Earth. These satellites promise to provide cheap, reliable internet to anyone in the world. They also promise to make life very, very difficult for astronomers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OCRegister

SpaceX to give SoCal residents evening lightshow on Tuesday, Nov. 23

Southland residents could get an impressive pre-holiday aerial light show Tuesday night, Nov. 23, when SpaceX attempts to launch a NASA planetary-defense mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base, near Lompoc, along the California central coast. Depending on visibility, night-time rocket launches from Vandenberg can often create dazzling light spectacles that...
LOMPOC, CA
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

