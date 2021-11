TV: BSDET, ATTSN-RM Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket. The back and forth, sea-saw season for the Detroit Red Wings continues. After breaking a four-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak Detroit has dropped three of their last four coming…including their last two on the road in Columbus and Dallas…coming into tonight’s game with Vegas. The Red Wings last meet the Golden Knights eleven days ago and came away with the second win in that recent three game win streak, 5-2. The two will meet tonight in Las Vegas tied in points but with Vegas having played two fewer games.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO