Las Vegas, NV

Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

By KEN RITTER
 6 days ago
Raiders Ruggs Fatal Crash Football FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A Las Vegas judge told attorneys for Henry Ruggs III on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to get their own subpoena for fire department records about the fatal crash and fire the ex-Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File) (Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told Ruggs and his lawyers she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring” after a hearing about a delay in Ruggs providing a remote breath-alcohol test with a hand-held device on Nov. 13.

“But if there are any misses, if there are any problems, if there is any alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be problematic for this court going forward,” she said.

Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said their client took a test anyway “out of an abundance of caution” on Nov. 13 and met a three-hour requirement by submitting the negative test.

“Henry still did the right thing by testing within the window,” Chesnoff said, standing with Ruggs before the judge. “He should not be punished because his case attracts so much attention.”

Since his Nov. 3 release from jail on $150,000 bail, Ruggs has passed more than 77 breath-alcohol tests, his lawyer told the judge.

Ruggs’ lawyers also submitted testimonials from two people who said they were with Ruggs when he missed the call Nov. 13, and didn’t hear a signal from the monitor.

Las Vegas police still have Ruggs’ cellphone, Chesnoff said, and he has now provided a new phone number to the monitoring system, SCRAM of Nevada.

The hand-held device emitted a signal while Ruggs stood before the judge, requiring Ruggs to submit a breath test after his court hearing.

Police and prosecutors say Ruggs, 22, and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were injured in the pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash, when Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 that caught fire.

Tina Tintor, 23, died in the Toyota.

Chesnoff didn’t specify Ruggs’ injuries, but told the judge that a leg cast that initially prevented the use of the ankle monitor has been removed.

Chesnoff and Schonfeld are fighting separately to block prosecutors from accessing Ruggs’ medical records, and an attorney for Kilgo-Washington has launched a similar effort on her behalf. A Dec. 8 hearing is scheduled on that question.

Prosecutors say Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.16% — twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada — and his vehicle hit speeds of 156 mph (251 kph) before the crash.

Ruggs is due for a Dec. 16 evidence hearing on two felony driving under the influence charges that each carry mandatory prison time of two to 20 years if he’s convicted, plus felony reckless driving and a misdemeanor weapon charge. Police say they found a loaded handgun in his wrecked sports car.

The Raiders released Ruggs just hours after the crash.

The team made Ruggs their first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, from Alabama, and he had been an emerging star for the Raiders this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigate shooting in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the Hill District, which injured one man. The incident occurred at Bedford Dwellings in the the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue around midnight Saturday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert, followed by a 911 call for multiple rounds fired, and later...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday. Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.
DURHAM, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

At least 8 men steal tools from Home Depot in California

LAKEWOOD, Calif. — At least eight men entered a Home Depot store in California and stole hammers, sledgehammers and crowbars Friday night, prompting concerns about another smash-and-grab incident in the area, authorities said. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the men entered the Home...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 seriously injured in shooting at Tacoma Mall in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was seriously injured on Black Friday in a shooting that was reported at the Tacoma Mall, KIRO-TV reported. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO that people were hiding in the mall Friday night after between three and 15 shots were fired in the food court. Stores went into lockdown in response to the gunfire, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
