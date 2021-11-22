Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie's Viral "22" Remix Is Finally Out

We’ve been waiting on Adele’s new album for what feels (conservatively) like an eternity or two, and now the blessed day has come: 30 is finally here, and as Vogue’s Keaton Bell wrote in his review, it’s “a deeply hopeful album...that represents a dynamic leap forward for the Queen of Hearts.” There are sob-inducing bangers like “Easy on Me” and “Cry Your Heart Out,” more upbeat tunes like “Can I Get It” and “Love is a Game,” and even one song — “My Little Love” — that was written as a lullaby for Adele’s son. In other words, to paraphrase Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, this album has everything. (Seriously, have you heard “To Be Loved”? Tears!)

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO