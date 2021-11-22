ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie's Viral "22" Remix Is Finally Out

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Candy Paint is not a name that most readers of the site will recognize, but you may have heard his voice floating over on TikTok in the last few weeks. Alongside Bhad Bhabie, LCP has one of the most viral songs of...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

YK Osiris Flaunts Stacks Of Cash & Is Ready To Pay Lil Baby $5K Debt

After going viral for not paying Lil Baby back, YK Osiris seemingly suggested that he's ready to close out his debt. The R&B singer has often flashed his life of luxury for his followers and fans, and he showed just recently that he dropped $325K on a pair of earrings. He's been jet-setting and even spent some time with Drake as the two had a playful back and forth over a basketball game.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Claps Back At "SNL" Performance Critics: "I'm Proud Of That Moment"

She is a beauty with a few hits under her belt and now, Saweetie has two Grammy nominations to add to her list of accolades. The Bay Area rapper has been carving out her career for years and she's determined to give the world the best that she's got. Her fans have been impatiently awaiting the arrival of Saweetie's debut studio album Pretty B*tch Music, but she has often spoken about wanting to create the best introductory effort possible.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares First Official Video Of Baby Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy, Papa Bear, turned one at the end of September, and now, the “Anaconda” hitmaker is feeling ready to share more of him with the world. On Friday afternoon, she dropped off a sweet snapshot of her and her son, along with footage of some super sweet family moments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhad Bhabie
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Meech Reveals The Moment He Found Out His Dad Was Big Meech

The story of BMF is one that's been told through word of mouth over the years. Many prominent rappers have made references to Big Meech and Black Mafia Family over the years, cementing their name in hip-hop forever. However, Starz' BMF has opened up the gates to properly tell the story of Big Meech and Southwest T from their rise in Detroit to all across America.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Shares Picture Of Himself With Young Dolph

Key Glock posted a photo of himself with the late rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, on Instagram. Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis while picking up cookies for his mother. The post also includes lyrics from Dolph's track, "Talking To My Scale." Glock was related to Dolph...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled An Insane Green Rolex For His Birthday

DJ Khaled has a lot to be grateful for this year. The day after Thanksgiving, the “All I Do Is Win” artist turned 46 and was able to celebrate in the company of some of his closest friends. All day long, the New Orleans-born star shared photos and videos from...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy Drops "safe then sorry"

It's only been a few weeks since Youngboy Never Broke Again was released from prison on house arrest, and things have been looking up for him and his fans. Just last week, the rapper delivered a compilation for his label, Never Broke Again: The Compilation, arriving a few months after NBA Youngboy shared Sincerely Kentrell. In typical fashion, he isn't slowing down on new releases and feeding his fans even more new music.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lil Candy Paint#Tiktok#Lcp
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay Critch Celebrates Drake's "Take Care" Anniversary With "Headlines" Remix

Drake might go down as one of the biggest rappers to ever live but there's often debate on whether he's ever delivered a classic album. After a full decade passed, it's safe to say that he does. Take Care dropped 10 years ago today and its influence on both rap and R&B is still heard today.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Wavy Navy Pooh Takes On "Who Want Smoke??"

It seems inevitable that Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" remix won't end up landing on several year-end lists. The gutteral production, high energy, and vicious quotables have transformed the song into a viral sensation that apparently holds some sort of responsibility for a group of high school students getting suspended. However, it's been a favorite in the rap community, especially among rappers who've taken on the record and put their own spin on it.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Brings "Smoke Thru Your City"

Soulja Boy's name always ends up in the headlines, for better or for worse. Oftentimes, it relates to some sort of outlandish claim that ultimately proves to be true. However, he's remained committed to delivering heat for his fans, no matter what's going on in the media or in his life. The rapper's unveiled four official projects this year, on top of the countless singles that he's dropped on YouTube and Soundcloud.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Adele’s New Album Is Finally Out, And The Internet Is Feeling Things

We’ve been waiting on Adele’s new album for what feels (conservatively) like an eternity or two, and now the blessed day has come: 30 is finally here, and as Vogue’s Keaton Bell wrote in his review, it’s “a deeply hopeful album...that represents a dynamic leap forward for the Queen of Hearts.” There are sob-inducing bangers like “Easy on Me” and “Cry Your Heart Out,” more upbeat tunes like “Can I Get It” and “Love is a Game,” and even one song — “My Little Love” — that was written as a lullaby for Adele’s son. In other words, to paraphrase Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, this album has everything. (Seriously, have you heard “To Be Loved”? Tears!)
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

NLE Choppa's Girlfriend Appears To Be Pregnant

It feels as though NLE Choppa has had an entire career in the rap industry, and he is still a teenager. With multiple projects and hit singles under his belt, NLE is currently working towards his sophomore album Me vs. Me, set to drop on Dec. 17. While preparing this...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Assists Sech On "Borracho"

Panamanian reggaeton star Sech is back again with "another one." The singer came through this Thanksgiving weekend with a new banger titled, "Borracho" featuring none other than DJ Khaled. Sech brings mellifluous harmonies to the equation while DJ Khaled offers up his signature ad-libs throughout the track, even speaking in Spanish at one point on the record. It's an instant smash that's surely going to heat up the cold months ahead.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Enlists Blxst For "Chose Me"

In the past few years, Blueface has transitioned into a reality TV star, a boxer, and a restaurant owner while his career in music appeared to be at a standstill. "Thotiana" was one of the biggest songs of 2019, though it's been relatively difficult for Blueface to recreate that type of success with his subsequent releases. However, there have been signs of growth over the years. Last year's "Better Days" with OG Bobby Billions earned Blueface some serious praise, and shocked many of his naysayers.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune For Allegedly Using His Song Without Permission

Nigerian artist Rema called out DJ Neptune for allegedly releasing one of his old songs without asking for permission first on Twitter, this week, but the two have since made amends after clearing up the disagreement. Rema initially demanded that Neptune take the song down and blasted him for not...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fivio Foreign Shows Love To Tory Lanez

Brooklyn drill rap pioneer Fivio Foreign has had a career-elevating fall 2021. Whether it be his show-stopping verse on Kanye West's last August album Donda or his upcoming debut album The Bible, which will be executively produced by Ye, Fivio has all the momentum in the world. As he continues...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Louie Ray Taps Dave East For A Feature On “Today”

To help his fans celebrate the holiday season, Louie Ray linked up with Dave East to share a new single, “Today.” The two-minute and 16-second long track sees the two trade verses about dropping off endless new releases and cheating on exes, carrying themselves with undeniably braggadocious energy over the intense beat.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy