This should come as no surprise to anyone who has ever driven down a Louisiana road. In fact, the only thing about this that is surprising is that it's billion with a "b" instead of trillion with a "t". I am a Louisiana boy through and through, always have been and always will be. However, I must say that especially lately as I've been in Texas more than usual, driving from Texas roads then back onto Louisiana roads is downright depressing. Even our nice roads aren't really that nice compared to roads in other states.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO