Death Stranding Director’s Cut Update 1.004 Rolls Out With Performance Improvements

Now that the credits have rolled on my playthrough of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, I can fully agree with Dean, who wrote our review of the single-player action-adventure affair: it’s a very good game, indeed. So far as video game adaptations of Marvel franchises go, it’s just about up there with the best of them - maybe a little below 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man but comfortably ahead of most. But that’s not to say it’s perfect, by any means - and since we’re now in the era of video game director’s cuts, I’ve a few ideas as to how this spacefaring, wisecracking comic romp with added ‘80s cock-rock could be improved.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO