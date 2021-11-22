Death Stranding Director’s Cut Update 1.004 Rolls Out With Performance Improvements

The Xbox Dashboard is up for yet another update this month, and today, the Xbox team ran down the biggest improvements it’ll bring. Some of the biggest updates coming in November are centered around accessibility, which has been an important focus for the Xbox team. Now, players will have more options for color filters to adjust for color blindness not only in games, but across the entire Xbox system. As well, the Microsoft Store will now feature tags calling out 20 common accessibility features, so that players can better search for games that provide options for their specific needs, such as “adjustable difficulty, custom volume controls, color options, and input remapping.”
Comments / 0