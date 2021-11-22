ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Missouri Bicentennial Quilt gets extended tour

By Jack Underwood
KOMU
 6 days ago

The State Historical Society of Missouri is extending the tour of the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt through September 2022. The tour was extended by the Historical Society because of "overwhelming interest by the public to...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Republic

Funds approved for Bicentennial trail, NexusPark

City officials plan to invest leftover monies from an old tech park fund into new projects. The Columbus Redevelopment Commission has approved a resolution authorizing the use of about $1.18 million from its Certified Technology Park fund for the 1821 Trail and NexusPark projects. Per the resolution, $1,183,741.75 remains in...
COLUMBUS, IN
KOMU

Holidays with the Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch opens Friday

ST. LOUIS — Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, opened Friday for the holiday season. The 25,000-square-foot breeding facility is decorated festively and full of Budweiser Clydesdale horses. The reservation-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 26 through Dec. 30. It's...
BOONVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Gets a Little Earthquake, as a (Terrifying) Treat

A minor earthquake with an epicenter near Poplar Bluff struck Missouri Wednesday night and sent tremors that were felt across much the state, including more than 100 miles away in metro St. Louis. Registered as a magnitude 4.0 by U.S. Geological survey, the quake's occurrence in the New Madrid seismic...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Mid-Missouri businesses gather on Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses had their first opportunity to participate in a Small Business Saturday event. As of Saturday, most of the stands at the market began their businesses within the last two years. A handful of business owners at a market in downtown Columbia said they felt the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kq2.com

The Missouri Theater gets a new roof

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Theater is historic to downtown St. Joseph. Built in 1927 and renovated in 2002 it still needed some improvements, including a new roof. "We've tried to address it you know certain areas at times. But it finally got to the point where we just had to not do a total replacement but to do a total reroofing," St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department assistant director Jeff Atkins said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quilt#Bicentennial#The Historical Society#The Missouri Quilt Museum#Columbia Center
gon.com

Giant Gator In The Deer Woods

An exciting aspect of deer hunting is you never know what you might see during an outing in the woods. A bowhunter in Macon County got more excitement than he was expecting—or wanting—when he witnessed what looked more like a scene from Jurrasic Park than something you’d see during a deer hunt.
MACON COUNTY, GA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
easttexasradio.com

Quilts On Display At Whatley Center

Quilts created by local quilters are on display in the Whatley Center foyer in an annual tradition for the NTCC art department. For the fifth year, quilters bring their treasured art to share with the community. The exhibit runs from Friday, Nov 12, through Wednesday, Dec 1. A reception is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov 17 at 12:30 pm in the Whatley Center foyer, with refreshments.
VISUAL ART
FL Radio Group

Two Seneca Falls Buildings Demolished

Two Seneca Falls buildings are being demolished. Finger Lakes 1 reports Northeast College of Health Science is demolishing two buildings that were previously used to house students. The buildings were never used by the college, formally known as the New York Chiropractic College. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Colleen...
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
stereoboard.com

Russell Brand Extends 33 Tour Into Spring 2022

Russell Brand has extended his 33 Tour into spring 2022. The English comedian, author and actor, who is currently on the road with the same show, will kick off the new leg on January 20 in Dunstable and wrap it up in Stoke on May 25. Tickets go on general sale at 12pm tomorrow (November 17).
CELEBRITIES
wnypapers.com

Tops supports 'RockOut Cancer,' BPO bicentennial performance

DiMino Lewiston Tops was a major sponsor for the recent “RockOut Cancer” event at the Lewiston Stone House. On Wednesday, owner Anthony DiMino presented a generous donation to the Lower Niagara Community Survivors, which organized the fundraiser. He is shown in the photo, alongside Lewiston Stone House owner and LNCS...
LEWISTON, NY
KOMU

Governor mansion's Christmas tree donated by Columbia couple

JEFFERSON CITY − This year's Christmas tree on the Governor's mansion lawn has been donated by a Columbia couple. The tree is expected to arrive on Monday, Nov. 29 between 7 and 8 a.m. A portion of Madison Street will be closed during this time. The 30-foot Norway Spruce is...
COLUMBIA, MO
Daily Advocate

Quilting from the heart

DARKE COUNTY — Personal experience inspires gift to EverHeart Hospice. Not many people can say they have a “quilt factory” in their home. But if you ask Pat Meikle, she will tell you this is exactly what she has converted the upstairs of her home into, allowing her more space when creating her works of art. Meikle, a Celina resident and former director of the Mercer County Council on Aging for nearly 20 years, recently shared what inspired her passion for quilting and led her to donate one of her beautiful quilts, not once but twice, to raise funds for local hospice care.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wnin.org

Mikaela Jenkins tours the aquatic center, gets a surprise

Back home from college for the Thanksgiving break, the two-time Paralympic gold medalist got a tour of the new Deaconess Aquatic Center. Just to the left of the center's main entrance, a large mural was dedicated Tuesday outlining Jenkins' swimming career that culminates with her two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games this past summer.
SWIMMING & SURFING
tsnews.com

Haysville library to raffle quilt

The Haysville Community Library will be holding its annual quilt raffle during the Christmas open house on Thursday, Dec. 23.Every Monday and Thursday afternoon, the library hosts a quilting group. Each year the quilters hand-stitch a quilt for the library raffle.This year’s quilt is a green paisley scheme. Tickets for the raffle are on sale now at the Haysville Community Library located at 210 Hays Avenue or through a member of the Haysville Library Quilters group. Tickets are $1 each or six t...
HAYSVILLE, KS
Elgin Courier

Quilts on display adorn Smithville

Dozens of quilts fluttered in the fall breeze in downtown Smithville and throughout town on Saturday for Smithville’s annual Airing of the Quilts. Downtown visitors stopped to admire the colorful quilts throughout the day. Also on Saturday, the Smithville Garden Club hosted tours of some of the city’s most unique homes. Photos by Julianne Hodges ...
SMITHVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy