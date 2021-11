Gronkowski (back) did not practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants. Gronkowski was a full participant in both Thursday and Friday's practice so it's hard not to look at this designation as anything but a set back for the veteran tight end. Coach Bruce Arians was coy in his post-practice presser suggesting a "number" of players for the Buccaneers would be game-time decisions which seems like an ominous message considering the news of Gronkowski's practice status had not yet been revealed. More information will hopefully become available prior to the 8:15 ET kickoff on Monday.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO