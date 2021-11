Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers suggested Tuesday that Embiid, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 8, remains symptomatic and isn't expected to rejoin the 76ers for the remaining four contests of its six-game West Coast road trip, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "With Matisse [Thybulle, who is also following the NBA's health and safety protocols], it's just trying to get the right date with the league," Rivers said. "It's a lot of clutter going on. I'll leave it at that. With Joel, the same thing, just trying to get better. You have to have the two negative tests [before returning]."

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO