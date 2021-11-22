Canadiens' Jake Allen: Awaiting medical clearance

The word “tank” is avoided at all costs by professional sports teams, but across the landscapes of the NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA there are always clubs that embrace the losing, at least for a short period of time, in order to secure better draft positions. Though he won’t use the word either, it appears as though Arizona Coyotes Bill Armstrong understands exactly what it will take for his team to get to the top. Armstrong spoke with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, and explained clearly what his thought process was like in the summer.
Comments / 0