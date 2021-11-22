ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Awaiting medical clearance

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Allen (concussion) skated Monday but has not yet been cleared to play versus Washington...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Canadiens goalie Jake Allen injured in brutal collision (Video)

Scary moment for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night when starting goalie Jake Allen had to leave their game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision with Dylan Larkin. It happened late in the first period when Larkin was skating in at full speed...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Habs goaltender Jake Allen injured, expected to miss time

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy may now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS RECALL GOALTENDER FROM LAVAL FOLLOWING INJURY TO JAKE ALLEN

Late in the first period of Saturday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, goaltender Jake Allen left after being collided with by Dylan Larkin. Larkin was cutting to the net, was off balance, and was pushed slightly by Jeff Petry into Jake Allen. Allen was pulled by concussion spotters...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' nightmarish season continues with Allen injury, OT loss

A good effort, a heartbreaking loss, a key player injured; this is some recurring nightmare the Montreal Canadiens are suffering through this season. On Saturday, they took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Poehling’s first goal in the NHL since Jan. 13, 2020, knocked the Detroit Red Wings back on their heels and were about to escape the first period unscathed before catastrophe struck.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Allen, Edmundson back on ice for Canadiens at practice

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen was back on the ice for practice on Monday, nine days after suffering a concussion during a game in Detroit. The Canadiens say they'll have a further update on Allen's status on Tuesday. The Canadiens reassigned goalie Cayden Primeau to AHL Laval on Sunday, a...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Stu Cowan: As Allen returns to Canadiens' net, thoughts are with Price

It was less than a week before the start of the regular season when the Canadiens announced Carey Price would be entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. GM Marc Bergevin said last weekend that when he informed...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Tough night in return to action

Allen (concussion) returned to action Wednesday and made 28 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals. He missed four games after sustaining the concussion Nov. 13 in a game against the Red Wings. Allen and the Habs were in tough against the roaring Caps, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jake Allen outduels Casey DeSmith as Canadiens snap Penguins’ win streak

Saturday night, a Penguins game was once again stolen by a masked man. This time, it was the Montreal Canadiens who were backstopped by an unflappable goalie, as Jake Allen outdueled Casey DeSmith to hand the Penguins a 6-3 loss at PPG Paints Arena. That snapped the Penguins’ five-game winning streak.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
hoopsrumors.com

Klay Thompson Receives Full Medical Clearance For Practice

Klay Thompson has been cleared to fully participate in Warriors‘ practices and is moving toward a return the week before Christmas, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Thompson spent the past week participating in five-on-five scrimmages while the team was on a road trip, and sources...
NBA
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Coyotes, Canadiens, Strome

The word “tank” is avoided at all costs by professional sports teams, but across the landscapes of the NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA there are always clubs that embrace the losing, at least for a short period of time, in order to secure better draft positions. Though he won’t use the word either, it appears as though Arizona Coyotes Bill Armstrong understands exactly what it will take for his team to get to the top. Armstrong spoke with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, and explained clearly what his thought process was like in the summer.
NHL
awinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: No Margin For Error

The margin for error in the NHL is razor thin and the Montreal Canadiens keep straddling that fine line, seemingly unsure of how to cross over it to become a winning hockey club. Even a 6 or 7 game winning streak could be enough to vault the Habs into to playoff contention. Goals will bring the fans out of their seats, but strong defence and consistency wins championships. Unfortunately all have been lacking in this year’s Canadiens.
NHL
