Disney has been making live-action movie remakes of their beloved animated classics for many years now, recreating films like Mulan, Cinderella, and even The Lion King. While there are plenty of upcoming live-actions in the works, such as the new The Little Mermaid or the latest Hercules adaptation, today we’re talking about Pinocchio, the legendary puppet who just wanted to be a real boy.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO