There's a '50s-style house for sale in East Dallas that's mostly still in original condition, although how long it will be for sale is hard to say. The house went on the market three days ago and according to the listing, it already has **Multiple Offers Received**. Real estate agent Lisa Fine did not answer her phone or respond to a voicemail, so there's no official confirmation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO