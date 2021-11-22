ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Saved Our Season': Jonathan Allen Speaks to WFT Winning Optimism

By Mike Fisher
In his heart of hearts, Jonathan Allen surely knows that nothing is exactly "saved'' yet.

But the Washington Football Team - which went 2-7 to open the 2020 season before a complete turnaround steered them into an NFC East title and an NFL Playoffs berth - has done it once.

So why not believe it can be done again?

“Two wins in a row is huge,” Allen said after Sunday's Week 11 victory over Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers. “You could go as far as to say it saved our season.”

Last year, the WFT closed with five wins in their final seven games to win the division. Granted, the other teams in the NFC East were the dregs a year ago, and even with the Dallas Cowboys' loss at Kansas City, that's not the case this season.

But the race for a wild-card spot?

Washington was 2-6 in what seems like a minute ago. But they came the Week 9 bye, and then a win over Tom Brady's defending Super Bowl-champ Bucs, and now a handling of the Panthers in Newton's emotional homecoming to Carolina.

Season saved? Maybe. But not being a two-win team is certainly face-saving.

Said coach Ron Rivera: “They’re becoming resilient. They’re doing the things they need to. They rely on each other. The thing I’m really pleased with is it’s starting up front on both sides of the ball. I think the offensive and defensive lines are coming alive. Those guys are playing some very solid, sound football.”

Solid. Sound. And maybe season-saving.

NFL
