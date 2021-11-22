ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Re-Records 'Christmas Tree Farm' - Listen Here!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift just released a brand new version of her song “Christmas Tree Farm“!. The 31-year-old may have just dropped Red (Taylor’s Version), and “Sad Girl Autumn” versions of “All Too Well,” but now...

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
Taylor Swift's rerecorded 'Red' album broke 2 Spotify records in 1 day — here's why it's a big deal for the music industry

Taylor Swift instantly broke two Spotify records upon Friday's release of "Red (Taylor's Version)." The rerecorded album is the latest move in Swift's battle over the rights to her earlier music. Its success highlights the industry's shifting power dynamics, impacting small artists and big labels alike. "Red (Taylor's Version)" broke...
Taylor Swift’s Label Will Now Make Artists Wait Twice As Long To Re-record Music

As Taylor Swift has been making a big deal about re-recording her old albums in order to regain control over her masters, her parent label Universal Music Group has been reworking its contracts to make sure that its other artists would have a harder time doing the same thing. As The Wall Street Journal reports, UMG has been making new agreements with artists “effectively doubling the amount of time that the contracts restrict an artist from rerecording their work.”
Taylor Swift is here to stay

If you are reading this, perhaps you are a fan of Taylor Swift. Or maybe you are just as captivated with her as the rest of the world seems to be—whether positively or negatively. Her latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” released this past Friday, has a chokehold on the headphones of many people, fans or not.
Taylor Swift’s emotive ‘Red’ shined at campus listening party

In the cozy Alondra lounge, precisely one hour after the album dropped, Stanford students gathered to celebrate the re-release of the pop-country phenomenon that is Taylor Swift’s “Red.”. Although the music and composition are largely identical to the original, the production quality of the songs in “Taylor’s Version” is noticeably...
Report: Universal Music Group Tightens Guidelines For Re-Recordings Amid Taylor Swift Success

Universal Music Group is tightening guidelines. For, Taylor Swift‘s label has reportedly placed tighter restrictions on re-recordings. According to The Wall Street Journal, UMG has upped its efforts to protect its investments in artists during a time when recording and distributing music has become significantly easier. Sources have told the...
Taylor Swift re-releases ‘Red’

‘Red’ is finally back in Taylor Swift’s hands. Nine years after its original release, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ dropped on Nov. 12. The album consists of 30 songs, 10 of which are ‘vault’ songs, a mix of unreleased and previously released music, all originally meant for the album. Since last November,...
Report: Taylor Swift, Kanye West Given Last-Minute Grammy Noms

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Abba and Lil Nas X were all given Grammy Award nominations in a last-minute move by the Recording Academy, according to a New York Times report Wednesday. FILE — Kanye West accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) According to the Times, in a meeting just 24 hours before the nominations were announced Tuesday morning, the Recording Academy made the decision to expand the four top categories from eight nominees to...
