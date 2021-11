SABIC signs MOU with Saudi energy minister in field of renewables. Few details on the types of renewables, or quantities involved. Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the Middle East's biggest petrochemical maker that is 70% owned by Saudi Aramco, plans to rely more on renewables in power generation for its operations as it seeks to meet a 2050 net zero carbon emissions pledge, its CEO Yousef al-Benyan said on Nov. 28.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO