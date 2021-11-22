ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Annoyed': Austria's national lockdown dampens holiday mood

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — After indulging in one last night out, Austrians awoke groggily Monday to their fourth national lockdown of this pandemic, cutting short a Christmas season of shared merriment to fight rising coronavirus infections. In the capital, Vienna, people headed to work, brought children to school or exercised...

accesswdun.com

Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Austria’s lockdown for the unvaccinated spurs jab surge yet frustration simmers

Austria’s lockdown for the unvaccinated may have spurred a rush on vaccination centres but a vocal minority of Austrians are unlikely to get jabbed amid doubts about the effectiveness of the new restrictions and how they will be enforced.Europe is once again the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Austria has one of the continent’s highest infection rates. Over the past week, the country has recorded around 925 new cases per 100,000 people - a national record high.In a bid to stem the surge in cases and boost its low vaccination rate, roughly 65 per cent of Austrians have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Austria will enter fourth national lockdown and impose compulsory COVID vaccinations

Austria will again enter a nationwide lockdown and Germany is no longer ruling out a similar move as Europe grapples with a brutal wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Austria will become the first western European country to impose widespread restrictions after curbs on unvaccinated people failed to stem a surge in new infections. It will also become the first European country to mandate COVID-19 shots as it seeks to exit the crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Thousands in Vienna protest Austria's looming lockdown

Thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The far-right opposition Freedom Party was among those who have called for the protest and vowed to combat the new restrictions. The Austrian lockdown will...
PROTESTS
accesswdun.com

Slovakia approves 2-week nationwide lockdown as virus surges

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia's government on Wednesday approved a two-week national lockdown amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the measures that take effect Thursday will target all — both unvaccinated and vaccinated. Under the lockdown, people can leave their homes only for some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
accesswdun.com

Britain tightens COVID rules as world on alert over omicron

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. tightened up rules Saturday on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus that was identified just a few days ago in South Africa. New cases also were confirmed Saturday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
accesswdun.com

Travel curbs aimed at COVID variant tighten across the world

HONG KONG (AP) — Australian officials were racing Sunday to conduct further tests on passengers arriving from southern Africa who tested positive for COVID-19 to determine if they were carrying the omicron variant as nations around the world tightened controls against the worrying new strain. Neighboring New Zealand announced it...
WORLD
accesswdun.com

Swiss seen approving COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters appeared set Sunday to approve by a clear margin legislation which introduced a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. A projection by the gfs.bern polling agency for public broadcaster SRF after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain

Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic. In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic. Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China. "This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

(AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

After rocky few years, Italy, France cement ties with new treaty

France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi put pen to paper in a ceremony full of pomp at Rome's Quirinale palace of President Sergio Mattarella. An aerial acrobatics display by both countries' air forces followed, trailing the colours of the Italian and French flags across a clear autumn sky over the capital. Later, Macron held a private audience with Pope Francis, against the backdrop of a child abuse scandal engulfing the Catholic Church in France.
POLITICS

