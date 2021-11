A suspect accused of using a stolen gun to engage in a brief New York City gun fight that wounded two NYPD police officers last week was charged Saturday. Charlie Vasquez, 23, was arrested within the confines of the 48th Precinct, a New York Police Department spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News Digital. He is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing, following an incident that was caught on video. Police described him as a "career criminal."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO