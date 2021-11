Usually, by now, the Kansas City Chiefs would've already established themselves as the cream of the AFC West crop, and the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos would all be simply scrapping over who lands the No. 2 seat in the division. It's been a wild-and-crazy 2021 season, though, and that's seen Patrick Mahomes play uncharacteristic football before seemingly finding more of his mojo as of late, and that's given all of his division rivals a very real shot at dethroning him.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO