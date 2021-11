The Red Sox announced Monday morning that they have picked up contract options for both 2023 and 2024 for manager Alex Cora. "Alex's leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021," chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said in a statement. "Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park."

