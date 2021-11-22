ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Armenia says soldier killed by Azerbaijani shelling

Times Daily
 6 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian says one of its soldiers was killed...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

albuquerqueexpress.com

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
raleighnews.net

Burkina Army Says 3 Soldiers Killed in Combat With Militants

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - Three Burkina Faso soldiers died and 11 militants were killed during an attack on the troops Wednesday, the army said, amid worsening insecurity that has sparked anti-government protests. The attack took place against an army detachment in Thiou in the Yatenga Region, the army said in...
KOLD-TV

Funeral held for Douglas soldier killed in Korean War

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A funeral mass for a Douglas soldier who was killed in the Korean war was held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The mass was followed by a precession and burial at the Douglas Calvary Cemetery. The services came more than...
KEYT

Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: Defense Ministry

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Defense Ministry says a Turkish soldier has been killed trying to stop people crossing into Syria. Infantry Specialist Sergeant Savas Dinc was wounded “during the intervention (against) people trying to cross illegally from Turkey to Syria,” the ministry said in a statement Friday. He was transferred to a hospital in Kilis, where he died. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported the 29-year-old was wounded by gunfire. The Turkey-Syria border is criss-crossed by smuggling routes that were used in recent years by foreign fighters seeking to join Syria’s civil war.
Asbarez News

Dutch Parliament Adopts Motions on Azerbaijani Provocations Against Armenia

The Parliament of the Netherlands adopted two motions on Wednesday addressing Azerbaijan’s provocations and aggression against Armenia and the continued captivity of Armenian prisoners of war. In a statement the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands said that in one of the motions the Dutch parliament calls on the government to...
KEYT

Pakistan says militants kill 2 soldiers near Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The military says militants have targeted a Pakistani military post in the northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing two soldiers in a firefight. The army said in a statement late Saturday that militants attacked a post in a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The area is a former militant stronghold. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The military says during an intense exchange of gunfire two soldiers were killed. It said that a search of the area was being carried out to find the militants. The military gave no indication of the identity of the attackers.
KEYT

Sudan says 6 soldiers killed in Ethiopia border fighting

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s armed forces says that six of its forces were killed in fighting in the country’s border region with Ethiopia. It comes a day after the military claimed that Ethiopian military and militia forces attacked the border area of al-Fashaqa, a disputed agricultural area that straddles the two countries. The fighting is the latest turbulence for Sudan, after generals deposed the country’s transitional civilian government in a coup last month, before eventually reinstating the prime minister under military oversight. Sudan has also seen an apparently unrelated resurgence of tribal violence in its south in recent days. The UN’s said late last week that at least 43 people have been killed in fighting in Darfur.
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
UPI News

PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution. Kishida told 800 military personnel during a troop review at Camp Asaka near Tokyo that the option for Self-Defense Forces...
Times Daily

Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary vote boosts president's clout

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan held a parliamentary election Sunday just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation and voters backed parties supporting the country's new president, according to early results. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
The Associated Press

Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading ‘false information’ about war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray...
