WWE shocked a lot of fans when they released all of Hit Row, which at that point included Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla. The group had already lost one of its members when WWE released B-Fab out of nowhere, despite just signing a new contract. Hit Row had just been moved up from NXT to SmackDown a few weeks earlier, and so it was a bit of a blindside to then suddenly release them. During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Top Dolla and Ashante talked about how they were dealing with the release as well as when they saw it coming, and both had WWE Hall of Famers reach out to them after their releases.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO