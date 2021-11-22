Third night of rioting over Dutch COVID-19 rules

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican...
Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities said on Wednesday they were running short of COVID-19 tests, as the Netherlands registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, the highest since the pandemic began. "We are coming up against the maximum of our...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in...
Dutch police fired warning shots on Friday after riots erupted in the port city of Rotterdam against a partial coronavirus lockdown, causing several injuries, local police said. Fireworks were set off and police fired several warning shots," Rotterdam police said in a statement.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday lashed out at "idiot" rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus restrictions turned violent. More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters in Rotterdam...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Virologists in the Netherlands have proposed extending holidays over Christmas to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases among children that has forced half of schools nationwide to send classes home. The National Institute for Health (RIVM) this week reported a record of over 110,000 cases through Nov....
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. 1. Further Covid protests and unrest in Netherlands. The Netherlands has experienced a second night of riots as protesters opposing the country's new lockdown rules gathered in...
Dutch police shot and wounded at least two people Friday night during anti-lockdown riots in Rotterdam, the BBC reported. The protests led to seven injuries and at least 20 arrests. Police used water cannons and lethal force in response to what a police spokesperson told Reuters was a "life-threatening" situation....
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to "take back" people who cross the Channel to the UK. The PM said he had written to French President Emmanuel Macron setting out five steps to "move further and faster" to avoid a repeat of Wednesday's tragedy where 27 people died.
LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — The U.K. tightened up rules Saturday on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Amid fears that the recently identified new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there […]
The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. EU border agency Frontex would deploy a surveillance plane "day and night to help the French, Dutch and Belgian police," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.
Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
