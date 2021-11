Jimmy Fallon’s bestselling 2020 children’s book 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas comes to life in a new animated special, telling a story inspired by real-life adorableness. “I was picking my daughter up from school one day and she said, ‘How many more sleeps until we go to Grandma’s?’ I thought that was so cute,” says the Tonight Show host and father of two (right). “I thought there should be a book, 5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas, because when I was a kid, I’d look forward to Christmas so much with my sister.” He still does. “I’m one bulb away from being the Griswolds!”

