ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Disney World Suspends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Following Change In State Law

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has suspended its COVID vaccine requirement...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#State Law#Disney World Suspends#Covid
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Psaki attacks DeSantis over Disney ending its vaccine mandate

White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the decision of Disney World to halt its employee vaccine mandate showed how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes "steps backward" when it comes to fighting the pandemic. "They're based in Florida, and obviously the governor there has consistently taken steps to take steps...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy