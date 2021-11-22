ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austrian lockdown dampens holiday mood to contain virus

By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Austrians savored one last mulled wine in packed Christmas markets before the curtain came...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Germany is facing a "national emergency" with record coronavirus infections while neighbor Austria will become the first western European nation on Monday to enter a nationwide lockdown also because of a surge in cases and deaths. The two nations are contributing to Europe's 15% weekly surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Derrick

Austrian lockdown for the unvaccinated goes into effect

BERLIN (AP) — A nationwide lockdown in Austria for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19 went into effect on Monday, and officials signaled that further measures may follow amid soaring infection rates. The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven't been vaccinated or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
columbuspost.com

ORF catches Austrians breaking Lockdown

Anyone not affected by the corona in Austria is no longer allowed to go outside. Told the ORF that a Vienna had violated the lockdown. A Viennese woman admitted to being vaccinated against corona at the ORF or not recovering from it. Even so she had been in the clothing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Austrian COVID-19 cases keep rising as provinces prepare full lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily coronavirus infections hit a new record on Thursday as the hardest-hit provinces started planning a full lockdown and pressure on the government grew to do the same nationally instead of the current lockdown for the unvaccinated. Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated, one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrians#Holiday Season#Silent Night#Ap
Screendaily

Austrian cinemas to close for at least 10 days as part of national lockdown

Austria’s cinemas are being forced to close their doors from next Monday (November 22) as part of a national lockdown announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Friday morning. The lockdown, which is expected to last 10 days and could be extended for another 10 days, means Austrians are...
LOCKDOWN
kfgo.com

Austrian media report full COVID-19 lockdown coming as decision looms

VIENNA (Reuters) – Some Austrian media reported on Friday that a full COVID-19 lockdown would be introduced nationally as of Monday, ahead of a government announcement due later in the day on whether it would take that step amid record infection levels. Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Mulled wine, Xmas vibes: Austrians enjoy day before lockdown

VIENNA (AP) — Under a clear blue sky, Austrians enjoyed a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a surge of coronavirus infections. The measures, which take effect early Monday, are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be reevaluated after […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Times Daily

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Israel tightens travel restrictions over new COVID variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
WORLD
Times Daily

Australia confirms 2 omicron cases as travel curbs tighten

HONG KONG (AP) — Australian officials confirmed Sunday that two overseas travelers arriving in Sydney are the first to test positive in the country for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, as nations around the world tightened controls against the worrying new strain. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
TRAVEL
Times Daily

Morocco halts all incoming flights because of virus variant

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
WORLD
Times Daily

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus and Australia found two on Sunday as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Swiss vote to approve COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters on Sunday gave clear backing to legislation that introduced a system with special COVID-19 certificates under which only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU plane to monitor migrants on Channel shores after deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The EU’s border agency will dispatch a plane to monitor the shores of the English Channel for migrant activity after 27 people died when their overcrowded, inflatable boat sank en route to Britain, the deadliest migration accident on record on the treacherous crossing. Support local journalism...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

Will Holiday Gatherings Impact COVID-19 Metrics?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season, health officials are becoming more anxious about how holiday gatherings could impact our COVID-19 rates. For Campbell and his family, Thursday was about the turkey, but his mother Ashlee knows there are other things to be aware of. “Making sure that we’re washing our hands all the time, that we’re trying to stay away from other people were using masks as often as we can,” said Ashlee. As many families gathered together for Thanksgiving, doctors worry this holiday’s gatherings could contribute to a spike in new cases. “There are already...
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy