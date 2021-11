Married at First Sight UK alum is proving that just because one divorces an ex doesn't mean they can't save his or her life. She's putting a whole new meaning to unconditional love as Marilyse Corrigan recently shared the news that she successfully completed a kidney transplant in order to give her ex a second chance at life. The reality star, 37, participated in a kidney donation scheme, where her organ went to a woman in order for her ex, Shaun, to receive one in exchange.

