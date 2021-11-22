DoubleVerify Shares Pop On Bullish Analyst Ratings

Robinhood shares have cratered after their initial post-IPO spike. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is a notable firm for a number of reasons. First, we can all thank Robinhood for our commission-free trading accounts. There is no question that Robinhood effectively forced the zero-commission model on the brokerage world. Second, the company has introduced an entire generation of young people to trading, for better or worse. Third, Robinhood has been the most successful firm to capitalize on ‘gamifying’ the buying and selling of securities. Fourth, Robinhood has been an important player in the disruptive market impacts of meme stocks. In short, Robinhood has substantially altered the retail brokerage business and how many individuals relate to markets. Fifth, Robinhood is largely responsible for introducing individual investors to payment for order flow (PFOF).

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO