Atascadero, CA

Cuesta Women’s Volleyball loses in regional playoff

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
 6 days ago
Morgan Krause hits it over the net.

It’s the first time the Cougars made the regional playoffs since 2007

– The Cuesta College Women’s Volleyball team lost a Regional Playoff game Saturday afternoon at Cuesta College to the Fullerton Hornets, 3-1. The Hornets jumped out to an early lead in the first game, and won 25-17. The Cougars won the second 25-23. Then the Hornets won the third and fourth sets 25-21 and 20-9.

The Cougars were led by Whitney Thompson (Arroyo Grande HS), Teagan Bryan (Exeter High School) and Meredith Donovan (Templeton High School.) Riley Thompson (Atascadero and SLO Classical Academy) also saw playing time in the playoff game. Setter Courtney Kelsey Courtney (Cincinnati, OH) dished out a season high 41 assists.

Cuesta Volleyball Team

It’s the first time the Cougars made the regional playoffs since 2007. Head Coach Whitney Meyer (King City High School, UCLA) says the Cougars will be back in the playoffs next year. “We’ll be in the play offs every year from now on.” The team had two sophomores and eleven freshmen on their roster. Whitney Meyer completed her 5th year as head coach. Her record is 53-48.

