In Friday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day down by 2.58%. The Resource 10 sector went down by 2.53%, the Financial 15 went down by 6.75%, the Industrial 25 went down by 1.30% and lastly the South African Listed Property index down by 4.29%. The Rand traded at R16.12 against the United State Dollar, R21.50 against the Great British pound , and R18.19 against the Euro . Rand sank to its lowest since October 2020 on Friday and stocks shed more than 2% after the discovery in the country of a COVID-19 variant.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO