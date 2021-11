The 60-day countdown to 2022 has already begun, and now is the time when most people are throwing financial caution to the wind—what with holiday spending and end-of-year sales. As counterintuitive as it might sound, now is also a good season to take stock of financial goals and set New Year's resolutions. Before buying gadgets and gifts, goal-setters should figure out where their dollars earn the most value and decide whether they can afford to splurge on retail therapy.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO