ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ysleta ISD students distribute Thanksgiving food baskets at Hanks High School

By Nicole Lopez
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IksPP_0d40xZYs00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from the Ysleta Independent School District gave out Thanksgiving food baskets Monday to provide families in need with ingredients for a holiday meal.

“Hanksgiving”, the school’s annual community service project, first started in 2000 with the goal of creating enough Thanksgiving food baskets to feed 10 families in need. Since then, the project has grown to provide 500 holiday food baskets to families in need and to those staying in shelters.

Families that receive food baskets are nominated and are contacted to pick up their baskets through a drive-thru process at the school.

In recent years, approximately 200 food baskets were distributed to families from eight different schools within the Hanks High School community.

Due to the pandemic and an increased need, organizers are aiming to provide 350 food baskets this year to families in need.

Any extra food baskets left over will be donated to various El Paso-area shelters.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso area closures, events for Thanksgiving week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Thanksgiving, the city of El Paso has announced hours of operation of administrative offices and events. The following is a list of city services and their hours of operation for Thanksgiving: City Services and Operations: Animal services shelter will be closed Aquatics facilities will be closed El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County Sports Parks testing site to be open Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the city will be closing COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in observance of Thanksgiving, the County Sports Park testing site will be open on November 25. The drive-thru testing site at the sports park will be open half-day from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, November 25. The following testing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP receives grant to go towards special education, school counseling graduate students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is helping school counseling and special education graduate students finance their education thanks to a five-year one million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant intends to give these students more access to enhanced technical instruction and supervision support. Project BLESSED (Bringing Leadership in Education: School […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Society
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Family mourns teen slain in shooting at Lower Valley park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The family of Raul Elijah Raygoza says the 16-year-old enjoyed playing sports, fishing, and playing video games. He dreamed of opening his own barbershop. But most of all, he loved his family. Those details coming from an obituary in the El Paso Times announcing a time and date for his […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso firefighter arrested for impersonating a fire marshal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso firefighter was arrested Tuesday for impersonating a fire marshal at a bar, according to the El Paso Police Department. Officers from the Metro Unit were conducting occupancy checks and noise ordinance readings in the Five Points Entertainment District. Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, who was at Coconuts Bar, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Zoo hosts free COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic Tuesday, Nov. 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city along with partnering agencies are offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines at a drive-thru clinic at the El Paso Zoo, on Tuesday, November 23. The drive-thru vaccine clinic will be operating from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Flu shots are available for anyone 2 years of age and […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Isd#Weather#Community Service#Charity#Ysleta Isd#Hanks High School#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

EPCC expands with new Mission del Paso buildings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College opened its doors to the new expansion of the Mission del Paso campus Friday located in far east El Paso. One of the five EPCC campuses located throughout El Paso, the Mission del Paso campus is the college’s fastest-growing campus, EPCC officials said. During the grand […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City begins issuing COVID-19 booster vaccines to all eligible adults

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city is now administering COVID-19 booster vaccines doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for eligible individuals 18 years of age and older. Although immunity in the fully vaccinated population in El Paso has been found to be high several months after vaccine administration, a booster shot can help strengthen protection […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Shots fired in Cincinnati Entertainment area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the Cincinnati entertainment area minutes before 2 a.m. on Saturday night. Police say one person was taken to a local hospital. The University of Texas at El Paso issued an alert around 3 a.m. saying suspects were “still […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

Museum and Cultural Affairs Department awarded $250k NEA grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the City of El Paso Museum and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) announced that they have been awarded an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). MCAD official share that they are receiving $250,000 to distribute as grants to El Paso’s arts […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
756
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy